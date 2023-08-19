Political experts appeal international community to contain Indian forces from using rape as tactic in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Political experts and analysts in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) urged the international community must wake up to contain the sexual violence being used by India as a war tactic in IIOJK.

According to Kashmir Media Service, , they in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said that molestation of women during cordon and search operations in IIOJK is being used as a tool by Indian troops to terrorize the entire population.

They said India is using rape as a military tactic to punish and humiliate the Kashmiris for challenging its illegal occupation of their homeland.

They also gave an estimate of 11,256 cases of rape, gang rape and molestation by Indian troops have been reported in IIOJK since 1990.

They referred to the Kunanposhpora mass rape as an example of targeting of the Kashmiri women by the occupation troops.

Indian troops had gang-raped around 100 Kashmiri women in Kunanposhpora area of Kupwara district on the intervening night of February 23 and 24 in 1991.

They said that rape is sanctioned as a matter of official policy in IIOJK.

They pointed out that Kashmiri women are facing unending trauma due to sexual violence at the hands of Indian forces' personnel.

The political experts and analysts maintained that the international rights bodies have documented many cases of rape and gang rape by Indian troops in IIOJK.

They deplored that not a single Indian soldier or policeman involved in these crimes has been punished so far due to the impunity given to the Indian forces under draconian laws.