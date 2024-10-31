Open Menu

Political Experts Expose India’s False Narratives On Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Political experts expose India’s false narratives on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Political analysts and experts have criticized the BJP-led Indian regime’s attempts to project an illusion of peace and normalcy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that India’s propaganda cannot conceal the reality of the situation on the ground.

According to Kashmir Media Service, experts argue that India is misleading the global community by pushing a narrative of stability in Kashmir, when in truth, IIOJK remains the most militarized region in the world.

They highlight that the territory has been plunged into a suffocating atmosphere due to oppressive policies, with heart-wrenching accounts of killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture surfacing daily.

The introduction of draconian laws is seen as a calculated move to alienate the Kashmiri people in their land.

According to analysts, India’s approach toward Kashmir is rooted in stubbornness, which impedes genuine efforts to resolve the long-standing dispute. They stress that only by granting Kashmiris the right to self-determination can true peace and normalcy be achieved in the region.

Despite India’s attempts to subdue the spirit of the Kashmiri people, experts contend that the strong resistance and unyielding desire for freedom among Kashmiris will ultimately thwart India’s repressive designs.

They believe that Kashmiris’ resilience cannot be conquered through militarization, as the people’s determination to reclaim their rights remains steadfast.

Related Topics

India World Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

10 hours ago
 Botswana votes as president's party seeks to exten ..

Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule

11 hours ago
 Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthen ..

Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..

11 hours ago
 Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Marga ..

Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge

11 hours ago
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt ..

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..

11 hours ago
 Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue accor ..

Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris

11 hours ago
 Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avai ..

Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..

11 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, m ..

Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri

11 hours ago
 UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic e ..

UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..

11 hours ago
 KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightni ..

KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan