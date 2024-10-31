Political experts expose India’s false narratives on Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Political analysts and experts have criticized the BJP-led Indian regime’s attempts to project an illusion of peace and normalcy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that India’s propaganda cannot conceal the reality of the situation on the ground.

According to Kashmir Media Service, experts argue that India is misleading the global community by pushing a narrative of stability in Kashmir, when in truth, IIOJK remains the most militarized region in the world.

They highlight that the territory has been plunged into a suffocating atmosphere due to oppressive policies, with heart-wrenching accounts of killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture surfacing daily.

The introduction of draconian laws is seen as a calculated move to alienate the Kashmiri people in their land.

According to analysts, India’s approach toward Kashmir is rooted in stubbornness, which impedes genuine efforts to resolve the long-standing dispute. They stress that only by granting Kashmiris the right to self-determination can true peace and normalcy be achieved in the region.

Despite India’s attempts to subdue the spirit of the Kashmiri people, experts contend that the strong resistance and unyielding desire for freedom among Kashmiris will ultimately thwart India’s repressive designs.

They believe that Kashmiris’ resilience cannot be conquered through militarization, as the people’s determination to reclaim their rights remains steadfast.