Political Experts Expose India’s False Narratives On Kashmir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Political analysts and experts have criticized the BJP-led Indian regime’s attempts to project an illusion of peace and normalcy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that India’s propaganda cannot conceal the reality of the situation on the ground.
According to Kashmir Media Service, experts argue that India is misleading the global community by pushing a narrative of stability in Kashmir, when in truth, IIOJK remains the most militarized region in the world.
They highlight that the territory has been plunged into a suffocating atmosphere due to oppressive policies, with heart-wrenching accounts of killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture surfacing daily.
The introduction of draconian laws is seen as a calculated move to alienate the Kashmiri people in their land.
According to analysts, India’s approach toward Kashmir is rooted in stubbornness, which impedes genuine efforts to resolve the long-standing dispute. They stress that only by granting Kashmiris the right to self-determination can true peace and normalcy be achieved in the region.
Despite India’s attempts to subdue the spirit of the Kashmiri people, experts contend that the strong resistance and unyielding desire for freedom among Kashmiris will ultimately thwart India’s repressive designs.
They believe that Kashmiris’ resilience cannot be conquered through militarization, as the people’s determination to reclaim their rights remains steadfast.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four of family injured due to tyre burst11 minutes ago
-
Experts sound alarm on rising 'Dengue Shock Syndrome' cases, stresses prevention1 hour ago
-
President pays tribute to Pak Army personnel martyred in Bannu operation2 hours ago
-
PA Speaker urges all political forces to join hands against smog9 hours ago
-
Major among three soldiers embrace martyrdom; eight Khwarij killed in Bannu IBO10 hours ago
-
Govt won’t allow anyone to misuse tax money: PM Anwar ul Haq warns10 hours ago
-
Govt taking all out measures to ensure clean & green environment: Kanwal11 hours ago
-
Kayani congratulates independent group on SCBA election win11 hours ago
-
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge11 hours ago
-
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, infrastructure11 hours ago
-
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris11 hours ago
-
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: Federal Minister for ..11 hours ago