The politcal experts here Monday termed the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s statement of bringing “revolution,” was irrational and beyond understanding.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, Information Secretary for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) in KP told APP on Monday that the Chief Minister KP was known for issuing such an illogical statements in a bid to raise his political stature.

Instead of making such illogical remarks, he said the CM KP should prioritize addressing deteriorating law and order situation in southern districts of the province.

Except BRT and Swat Expressway, he claimed that PTI has failed to construct any other mega project despite its consecutive third term Govt in the province.

He said that billion trees afforestration project was taken over by NAB while BRT was facing about Rs 3.2 billion annual losses due to long delays in completion of its commercial plazas at Hayatabad and Dabgari Gardens.

He advised CM KP to compete with his counterpart of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in public service and development.

Ikhtair Wali said PTI has plunged the province into heavy loans burden.

On the other hands, he said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Govt has started bringing economic stability to the country where the price hike came below to single digit after a long time.

He said the world top economic and financial institutions recognized PMLN Govt remarkable economic progress, and the IMF's USD 7 billion package was a landmark achievement of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his financial team.

He said the Prime Minister has won the hearts and minds of all Pakistanis, Kashmiris and Palestinians during his landmark address at UNGA, which also received widespread acclaim at world diplomatic and political forums.

Former Provincial Minister Wajid Ali Khan also called the Chief Minister's revolution statement was merely a political stunt.

He said CM KP has a habit of giving such irrational statements in a bid to divert masses attention from poor performance of his Government.

He criticized the PTI leadership for allegedly squandering taxpayer money on public meetings in major cities like Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, rather than focusing on governance and welfare programs.

Experts further pointed out that the PTI's public meetings was a pressure tactics against state institutions which was tantamount of obtaining relief for PTI founder charged in corruption cases.

They said judiciary was independent in adjudicating cases and will decide the cases of PTI founder.

The experts said the country's can afford political instability and urged all political parties including PTI to play constructive role to carry ship of democracy and economic recovery to the safe shore.

APP/fam