Political Extremism Not In Favour Of National Interest

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:52 PM

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that political extremism was not in favour of country's interest

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that political extremism was not in favour of country's interest.

Talking to media persons at city secretariat here on Tuesday the provincial minister said that for gaining personal benefits the opportunist elements cannot put the future of the country and the nation at stake.

Ansar Majeed said that for first time in the history, the PTI led government was taking practical steps of public welfare according to the ground realities.

The minister said that when PTI came into power there were bulk of obstacles and the country's economy was facing crises adding that despite of all that the prime minister had accepted the challenge and started struggle with national animation.

He further said that the unlawful protesters should set aside the march for taking care of the interests of the country and the nation as well.

As a result of continuous struggles of the prime minister it was hoped "a new morning sun will raise soon", he said.

