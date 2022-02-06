UrduPoint.com

Political Forces Must Set Aside Their Personal Interests

Published February 06, 2022

Political forces must set aside their personal interests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hasaan Khawar has said that it is the need of the hour that all political forces must set aside their personal interests and unite to solve problems of the people.

He said this while talking to the media at the 'International Sufism Conference' held at Data Darbaar here on Sunday.

He said that the role of the opposition was to help strengthen democracy but opposition parties had blatantly ignored this principle and busy in political point scoring.

SACM said that growing violence at national and international levels could only be discouraged by the spread of ideology of Sufi saints.

Sufis lit candle of love and devotion everywhere, he maintained.

To a question, Hasaan Khawar said that the opposition wanted to keep its politicsalive by holding a long march.

