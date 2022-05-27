UrduPoint.com

Political Forces To Hold Election On Time: Javed

Published May 27, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javaid Friday said that all the political forces have decided to hold general election on time and the government would complete their tenure.

The government would not take pressure by any political group, Javed said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during the long march on May 25 had made chaos and caused loss to the economy.

The PTI had violated the Supreme Court's orders of holding public gathering at H-9 ground rather than at D-Chowk, he added.

