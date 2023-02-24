UrduPoint.com

Political Giants Should Sit Together For Greater Good: Khaqan Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Political giants should sit together for greater good: Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said in today's scenario, sense should prevail in national politics and all political leaders should sit together for the greater good of the country

Talking to a private news channel, the former prime minister said that today, every institution was maligned by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and he (Imran Khan) brought the country to the edge of economic collapse.

While emphasising political dialogue among all leaders for setting the direction of Pakistan, Khaqan Abbasi said, "Political harmony will bring the nation out of the crisis; only politicians could do it rather than any other force of the country.

" Elections will be held on time as per the constitution and no one had the right to change a single word of the constitution, he further said.

Replying to a question asked on economic calamity, Khaqan Abbasi said the current economic crisis was inherited from Imran's regime.

