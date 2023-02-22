UrduPoint.com

Political Governments Should Complete Tenures: Federal Minister For Railways And Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Political governments should complete tenures: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that elected political governments should complete their constitutional tenures, and political vendetta should be ended for stability in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that elected political governments should complete their constitutional tenures, and political vendetta should be ended for stability in the country.

Talking to the media, he said that PTI chief Imran Niazi did not have credibility among public as he was in the habit to change his stance according to his needs.

He said that detention of political workers should not be supported, however, he added that morally the leader of that party should come forward for court arrest before urging his party workers to do so.

Citing PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif detentions, he said that Nawaz remained in detention for a long period in the era of Pervez Musharraf and even during the recent unannounced Martial Law, he (Nawaz) was once again kept in prison along with his family members.

He said that now Imran was securing pre-arrest bails from courts and asking his workers to fill jails which was incomprehensible.

To a question about the resignation of former chairman National Accountability Bureau, he said that Aftab Sultan was a dutiful and honest man, and he was respected for his honesty, but he (Aftab) himself could well comment on the reasons of resign.

To a question about Ch Pervaiz Elahi, he said that he wished good luck for him, however, Ch Pervaiz should recall what Imran Khan had said for him when he was in power. "I don't want to repeat those words which Imran used to say for Ch. Pervaiz ," he said.

Imran was the man who could embrace anyone for his own need, he said and cited that Imran used to utter indecent words for anyone in past.

To a question about the illness of Nawaz Sharif, he said that when you felt danger then it was better to protect yourself from that, first.

He said Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill when Imran government had sent him abroad in the fear that any mishap might happened.

He added that Nawaz remained in a long detention in Musharraf era unlike Imran who did not come out of Zaman Park, whereas, the court was calling him for getting bail.

It was another strange attitude that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was issued non-bailable arrest warrants by a court on not turning up the court in time due to some traffic mess yesterday (Tuesday), whereas, he had several times appeared before the court earlier.

Saad said that Imran was playing conspiracy games against the PML-N government, adding that such games should have not been started as 'As you sow so shall you reap'.

He said Imran and his family had not been suffering as compare to Nawaz whose entire family including Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza, his daughters, Maryam Nawaz and all senior leaders of PML-N had to face cases and detentions.

He said the PML-N leadership and workers did not cry even after 18 months imprisonments whereas PTI leaders started crying after a few days detentions.

He said the government did not support arrest of anyone without any reason but, he questioned, should investigation not be initiated if one commit a crime? He said that if someone openly played with the state and attempted to make the state bankrupt then should they be spared?, the minister asked and added that nothing had happened to them (PTI), not even ten per cent of what his opponent had to face during the regime of Imran Khan.

He said that PTI leadership was not ready to feel shame for what they did to others.

Another thing, he added that Imran would not be given way-out as he was not a trustworthy person.

Imran was telling lies continuously and still talked about taking revenge from others, he said.

To a question, he said that Nawaz himself and his party wanted to return home, however,there were some procedures left.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Martial Law Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Saad Rafique Traffic Man Family Media All From Government Lucky Cement Limited Court

Recent Stories

Bentley to Abandon 'Iconic' W12 Engine, Launch Pro ..

Bentley to Abandon 'Iconic' W12 Engine, Launch Production of Electric Vehicles

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for Bahawalpur Litera ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for Bahawalpur Literary, Cultural Festival

2 minutes ago
 Almost 50% of Americans Say Do Not Trust US Govern ..

Almost 50% of Americans Say Do Not Trust US Government on Chinese Balloon Issue ..

6 minutes ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup : FG Polo, Mast ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup : FG Polo, Master Paints

6 minutes ago
 Honors for senior amateur Sardar Murad in 9th J.A. ..

Honors for senior amateur Sardar Murad in 9th J.A.Zaman Open Golf

6 minutes ago
 Mehran Engineering University of Engineering and T ..

Mehran Engineering University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) organized sem ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.