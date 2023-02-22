Political governments should complete tenures: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that elected political governments should complete their constitutional tenures, and political vendetta should be ended for stability in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that elected political governments should complete their constitutional tenures, and political vendetta should be ended for stability in the country.

Talking to the media, he said that PTI chief Imran Niazi did not have credibility among public as he was in the habit to change his stance according to his needs.

He said that detention of political workers should not be supported, however, he added that morally the leader of that party should come forward for court arrest before urging his party workers to do so.

Citing PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif detentions, he said that Nawaz remained in detention for a long period in the era of Pervez Musharraf and even during the recent unannounced Martial Law, he (Nawaz) was once again kept in prison along with his family members.

He said that now Imran was securing pre-arrest bails from courts and asking his workers to fill jails which was incomprehensible.

To a question about the resignation of former chairman National Accountability Bureau, he said that Aftab Sultan was a dutiful and honest man, and he was respected for his honesty, but he (Aftab) himself could well comment on the reasons of resign.

To a question about Ch Pervaiz Elahi, he said that he wished good luck for him, however, Ch Pervaiz should recall what Imran Khan had said for him when he was in power. "I don't want to repeat those words which Imran used to say for Ch. Pervaiz ," he said.

Imran was the man who could embrace anyone for his own need, he said and cited that Imran used to utter indecent words for anyone in past.

To a question about the illness of Nawaz Sharif, he said that when you felt danger then it was better to protect yourself from that, first.

He said Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill when Imran government had sent him abroad in the fear that any mishap might happened.

He added that Nawaz remained in a long detention in Musharraf era unlike Imran who did not come out of Zaman Park, whereas, the court was calling him for getting bail.

It was another strange attitude that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was issued non-bailable arrest warrants by a court on not turning up the court in time due to some traffic mess yesterday (Tuesday), whereas, he had several times appeared before the court earlier.

Saad said that Imran was playing conspiracy games against the PML-N government, adding that such games should have not been started as 'As you sow so shall you reap'.

He said Imran and his family had not been suffering as compare to Nawaz whose entire family including Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza, his daughters, Maryam Nawaz and all senior leaders of PML-N had to face cases and detentions.

He said the PML-N leadership and workers did not cry even after 18 months imprisonments whereas PTI leaders started crying after a few days detentions.

He said the government did not support arrest of anyone without any reason but, he questioned, should investigation not be initiated if one commit a crime? He said that if someone openly played with the state and attempted to make the state bankrupt then should they be spared?, the minister asked and added that nothing had happened to them (PTI), not even ten per cent of what his opponent had to face during the regime of Imran Khan.

He said that PTI leadership was not ready to feel shame for what they did to others.

Another thing, he added that Imran would not be given way-out as he was not a trustworthy person.

Imran was telling lies continuously and still talked about taking revenge from others, he said.

To a question, he said that Nawaz himself and his party wanted to return home, however,there were some procedures left.