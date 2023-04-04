Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said the presence of political governments in two provinces would compromise the credibility of the general election

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said the presence of political governments in two provinces would compromise the credibility of the general election.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said his party wanted free, fair and transparent elections across the country, but it would not be possible in the presence of political governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said the general election should be held simultaneously across the country to restore political and economic stability. Collective wisdom was needed to avert the looming constitutional crisis and end the prevailing economic and political ones.

Free and fair elections were not possible in the country until the completion of fresh census and delimitation, he said, adding the rigged elections would be dangerous for the unity and integrity of the country.

He regretted that the two provincial assemblies were dissolved by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led governments to satisfy the ego of Imran Khan, who should understand that his government was removed constitutionally.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said today's judgment came at a time when the country was already facing financial and security challenges.

She said unfortunately a full court bench was not constituted to hear the important case despite the demands from political parties, civil society and bar associations. "We stand by the Constitution of the country," she added.

She said 44 years had lapsed but the Bhutto family, the Pakistan Peoples Party, and the nation had been waiting even today on his death anniversary when justice would be served in the judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB).

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, she said, filed a reference in 2011 to get justice in ZAB's judicial killing. "For the last 12 years that reference is buried under files in the court," Sherry Rehman regretted.