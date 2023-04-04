Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Political Govts In 2 Provinces To Compromise General Election's Credibility: Minister For Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Political govts in 2 provinces to compromise general election's credibility: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said the presence of political governments in two provinces would compromise the credibility of the general election

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said the presence of political governments in two provinces would compromise the credibility of the general election.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said his party wanted free, fair and transparent elections across the country, but it would not be possible in the presence of political governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said the general election should be held simultaneously across the country to restore political and economic stability. Collective wisdom was needed to avert the looming constitutional crisis and end the prevailing economic and political ones.

Free and fair elections were not possible in the country until the completion of fresh census and delimitation, he said, adding the rigged elections would be dangerous for the unity and integrity of the country.

He regretted that the two provincial assemblies were dissolved by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led governments to satisfy the ego of Imran Khan, who should understand that his government was removed constitutionally.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said today's judgment came at a time when the country was already facing financial and security challenges.

She said unfortunately a full court bench was not constituted to hear the important case despite the demands from political parties, civil society and bar associations. "We stand by the Constitution of the country," she added.

She said 44 years had lapsed but the Bhutto family, the Pakistan Peoples Party, and the nation had been waiting even today on his death anniversary when justice would be served in the judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB).

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, she said, filed a reference in 2011 to get justice in ZAB's judicial killing. "For the last 12 years that reference is buried under files in the court," Sherry Rehman regretted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Khawaja Saad Rafique Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Sherry Rehman Civil Society Pakistan Peoples Party Family From Government Unity Foods Limited Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

MNA Nafeesa Shah pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto on ..

MNA Nafeesa Shah pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto on 44th martyrdom anniversary

7 minutes ago
 Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever obse ..

Webb telescope discovers oldest galaxies ever observed

7 minutes ago
 Dates Proposed for Meeting of Foreign Ministers of ..

Dates Proposed for Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria - ..

7 minutes ago
 TikTok hit with UK fine, Australia government ban

TikTok hit with UK fine, Australia government ban

3 minutes ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Expresses Concern Over F ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Expresses Concern Over Female Staff Barred From Work

3 minutes ago
 UAE Food Bank distributes over 1.5 million meals d ..

UAE Food Bank distributes over 1.5 million meals during first ten days of Ramada ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.