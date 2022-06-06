UrduPoint.com

Political Harmony Must To Overcome Economic Challenges : Asfandyar Wali Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Monday stressed the need of collective wisdom, consensus and political harmony to solve economic and other problems of the country

In a statement, he said that initiative taken by the Prime Minister to solve the problems is a positive step.

He said that a road map be chalked out through proposed grand dialogue as per constitution to make life of people easier.

He said that the need for grand dialogue was felt more than ever before in the history of country.

"Political parties have to consider national and public interests supreme to solve problems of country." He said that the road map should protect all human rights, including rights of women and youth and provides guidelines for all future governments. "There should be consensus on points for the best of people and country." Asfandyar Wali said that it was not a time to think about political gains and losses but we all had to think about welfare of poor people.

He said that due to unprecedented inflation, people had been forced to starvation while unemployment has reached to catastrophic situation and people going abroad in search of employment and prices of daily necessities had gone beyond the reach of the people.

He said the governments would have to take serious practical steps in the larger national interest, adding, the people would not forgive if the worst inflation, load shedding and economic situation was not brought under control.

The ANP president said that public priorities should be upheld while signing agreements/MOUs with the international organizations so that no problems could be faced in the future.

He said that political harmony and mutual trust among all stakeholders and political parties must to pull the country out of economic crisis and other problems.

