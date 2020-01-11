Political harmony to take country forward : Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that government and the opposition are on the same page in the interest of the country

Difference of opinion is the magnificence of democracy but political parties are united on the point to take Pakistan further consensually.While talking to verious delegations here at Governor House on Saturday, he said that elimination of terrorism, corruption and resolving of economic and other problems is indispensable for the country and the nation, and there will be no compromise on it.

."We do not have any personal grudge with the opposition and we are pursuing the agenda to getPakistan rid of corruption, violence, injustice, price-hike, unemployment and other problems.

Theway the opposition is extending cooperation to the government in the parliament for public andcountry's interest is indeed commendable, as it will strengthen democracy, parliament and thecountry", he added.He said that presently, Pakistan is facing economic challenges and the menace of terrorismagainst which the political and religious parties are united and armed force and othersecurity forces are fighting effectively against terrorism, while entire nation is standing with itsdefense institutions.The governor said that those who martyred innocent people through terror attack in Quettamosque, can never be the Muslim.

The sympathies of the entire nation are very much with bereaved families, whose dear ones lost life in the attack .