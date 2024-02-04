Political hustle & bustle reaches on peak in SP ahead of elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the country, political hustle and bustle by the politicians and their supporters has reached its peak in South Punjab with a few days remaining in general elections.

The political party candidates were holding corner meetings in their respective Constituencies to get maximum support in the general elections.

The politicians hired daily wagers to install panaflexes, banners, and cards on electric poles, flyovers, main chowks, and streets to get attention from the voters.

The vehicles putting election symbols of candidates on the rooftops of the vehicles seemed to be running in the shape of rallies on the roads regarding the electioneering campaign.

The mini trucks, decorated with panaflexes and banners, were parked along the roadsides of major chowks in the city to enhance the popularity of the politicians among the masses.

The candidates made promises with their supporters about jobs for unemployed youth, roads, clean water, and other facilities after electing in the elections.

The people also seemed to be debating about their favorite political leaders at tea stalls, restaurants, marriage ceremonies, and other gatherings.