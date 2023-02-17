UrduPoint.com

Political Instability Causing Economic Crisis In Country: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Political instability causing economic crisis in country: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi informed that Pakistan Ulema Council announced to mark the 33rd foundation day of the PUC from February 18 to 28 across the country. the Council was established in 1990.

Ashrafi, who is the PUC chairman, said a number of programmes including conventions and seminars would be part of ten-day celebrations and in March, Paigham-e-Islam Conference would also be held.

He said the PUC was member of various national and international organizations and played its vibrant role for inter-sect and inter-faith harmony on the globe.

Ashrafi said the PUC had set some targets to achieve in the year 2023 and 2024, and the system of Khilafat-e-Rashida was on its main agenda.

He said it would continue its efforts to establish the system of Khilafat-e-Rashida in the country as it was based on justice and equality.

He said today's "judicial system is in dire need of reforms as it is not serving the purposes of general public who are languishing in jails for years but it was hearing political cases on top priority".

Ashrafi said there would be no use of elections if political and religious parties did not introduce electoral reforms and make it mandatory for all the contesting parties to accept the results of elections open-heartedly.

He raised the question that what would be the solution if someone did not accept the mandate of winning party in the elections as it would cost huge public funds spending.

Ashrafi said Pakistan was lagging behind other nations due to political instability in the country.

If Ulema and Mashaykh could be united under the umbrella of Paigham-e-Pakistan then why not political leaders could reach a consensus in the shape of 'Charter of Pakistan' to get out the country of prevailing social, political and economic crisis, he added.

He asked all the stakeholders to create a congenial environment and sit together at one table to remove their differences and put the country on road to progress.

Ashrafi said if someone was accused of desecration of the Holy Quran or blasphemy of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) would be punished by the court of law, also adding that nobody would be given free hand to be complainant, judge and executioner.

He said we had to come out of this confusion as such inhuman incidents were bringing bad Names to Pakistan, Muslims and islam across the world.

He announced that the PUC had decided not to contest elections until and unless the misuse of money was strictly prohibited in it but it would extend its support to like-minded people.

He said there was a religious degree mutually issued by all schools of thought that those involved in hoarding of consumer items for the sake of extra profit, were earning Haram.

