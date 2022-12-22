UrduPoint.com

Political Instability, Discontinuation Of Policies Reasons For Continued Failures: Ahsan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Wednesday said that political instability and continuation of policies were the reasons behind the failures the country had been facing for the last 75 years.

Speaking at an event at "Graduation of NSTP Hatch 8 Pre-Incubation Programme Cohort 3 at National Science and Technology Park (NSTP)", the minister highlighted that there was no lack of planning, honesty, capacity and governs, however we need political stability.

He said, countries including Bangladesh, India, Japan, China, Singapore, South Korea and several others were successful because of political stability and continuation of policies.

The minister said that the youth of the country could prove an asset to the country if provided proper environment and direction.

He said that it's an honor to see the future of Pakistan in safe hands adding that our youth was the future of Pakistan.

The minister said that the government's top priority was to provide the best opportunity to the youth including training, education and experiences which could lead the country on the path of development.

Ahsan said that in 2017, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) became a game-changer and changed the perception of Pakistan, from a safe haven for the terrorist network to a safe haven for billions of Dollars of Chinese investment and the world saw Pakistan as an Investment destination.

he said, the PMLN had enhanced Public Sector Development Funding from just Rs340 to RS1000 billion in 2013, and initiated new electricity projects of 11,000 mega watt in four years, making the country load-shedding free in 2018.

