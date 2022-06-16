Political instability, disintegration main factors of economic recession: Irfan Siddiqui

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui of Pakistan Muslim League-N has said that the political instability and disintegration were the main factors of economic recession in the country.

Taking part in the budget debate in Senate on Thursday, he said because of this bitter reality, Pakistan was lagging behind its neighboring countries including China, India and Bangladesh.

Siddiqui said Pakistan's foreign exchange was 8 to 9 billion Dollars, on the contrary, China had $3,300 billion, India had $601 billion and Bangladesh had $45 billion. We should mend our ways and make concerted efforts for political stability in the country as only this would help steer the country out of economic crisis and put on the path of progress and prosperity.

He lamented that Pakistan was serving the purposes of a laboratory as it witnessed democratic, dictatorial and technocrats' regimes.

He said after experiencing all these mode of governments, a new concept of third party was coined in Pakistan terming the two-party system as monopoly.

Shedding light on the two-party system, he said there were two parties both in the United States and the United Kingdom contesting elections for years but no one raised any objection.

Siddiqui while expressing his amazement said that the same system was not suitable for Pakistan in the eyes of some critics. In a bid to promote this novel idea, a number of attempts were made to destroy the image of two biggest parties of the country in the shape of sit-ins, protest demonstrations, rallies and Panama papers and as a result, a new government was formed in 2018 which governed the country almost for four years but did not yield the desired results.

He said the previous government instead of accepting its failure and sitting on the opposition benches, hatched a conspiracy story of 'regime change' to the nation for face-saving.

Referring the history of Pakistan, he said there was a crystal-clear conspiracy against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who was hanged to death, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in the broad daylight and Liaquat Ali Khan was also shot dead publicly.

He said even a story of renowned journalist M J Akbar, which was published in Sunday Guardian Live on November 6, 2016, had disclosed a solid conspiracy with all possible clues against the government of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Siddiqui claimed that he categorically stated in mid 2017 that Nawaz Sharif would be sent back to pavilion. This time; the government would be changed through judiciary instead of military coup and the reason would be Panama Papers. All these things proved conspiracy and this was called conspiracy, he maintained.

He said in 2018, when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government was at the helm of affairs, all economic indicators were showing upward trend but the previous government had brought the national economy at the brink of destruction in the last four years.

Concluding his remarks on budget debate, he opined that the increment in salaries should be at gradual level instead of giving flat 15 percent to all. From grade 1 to 5, the government should increase 50 percent salary, while from grade 6 to 10, 30 percent and from grade 11 to 17, 20 percent and from grade 18 to 22, 5 percent, he added.

He said despite of all, it would not manage to remove the disparity between low and high paid officials' salaries.

Siddiqui said the educational fund, allocated in the budget was 1.77 percent of the gross domestic product which was insufficient; It should be enhanced by getting rid of those institutions which were burden on national exchequer.

He further proposed that the government should establish an endowment fund for the promotion of education sector and contribute Rs 5 to 10 billion in it.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui sought help from the industrialists and well off families to contribute in the following fund for raising the education sector at par with international standards.