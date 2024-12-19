Open Menu

Political Instability Hampers Economic Development : Lt. Gen. (retd.) Abdul Qayyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) President Lieutenant General (Retired) Abdul Qayyum said that politically and economically charged circumstances were detrimental for economic revival of the country. Hence, the political parties must realize its importance and resolve their conflicts through negotiations with positive approach.

Addressing a press conference at Faisalabad Press Club (FPC) here on Thursday, he stressed the need for constructive political dialogue and said that all political parties should engage in meaningful negotiations to improve the political environment in the country.

He appreciated the recent improvements in Pakistan’s economic indicators including a noticeable reduction in inflation and said that foreign exchange reserves had recorded a better position whereas an unprecedented rise in the stock exchange index was also witnessed in addition to successive cuts in interest rates. He also highlighted the persistent challenge of terrorism and said that it was constantly posing a serious threat to the nation.

He said that the country had achieved significant progress between 2013 and 2018 in reducing casualties through collaborative efforts, but the recent decisions such as releasing extremists and NATO’s abandonment of weapons worth $ 7 billion in Afghanistan had enabled the terrorists to regroup with advanced equipment.

He however appreciated Pakistan's diplomatic efforts with Afghanistan including high-level engagements which aimed at fostering cooperation between the two nations. He highlighted the importance of sustained dialogue between Afghanistan’s leadership and Pakistan’s Prime Minister to ensure regional stability.

On domestic fronts, he stressed the need to enhance intelligence operations, secure borders, improve governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in addition to expedite the accountability of captured terrorists through military courts.

He categorically condemned the actions undermining national security and said that those individuals inciting hatred against Pakistan’s armed forces or threatening national integrity deserved no sympathy. He also highlighted the emerging challenge of regional terrorism, pointing to the support provided by Indian agencies, Al-Qaeda, Daesh and IS-Khorasan. Pakistan should raise these concerns at international platforms including the United Nations and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he added.

He also expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs and those injured in terrorist attacks and said that the Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) would stand with them.

Chief Organizer PESS Aziz Ahmed Awan and General Secretary Punjab Major (Retired) Muhammad Ali Khanzada were also present in the conference.

