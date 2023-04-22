Political instability main cause of economic crisis: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Saturday that political instability was the main cause of economic crisis.

Talking to the media here at his Cantt residence, he stressed the need for political stability and consistency in policies in the country to move forward, adding that all this should be within the limits of Constitution.

He was of the view that political stability was in the larger interest of the country. He also stressed for protecting national interests to achieve the goal of progress and development in the country.

The minister said that all the segments of society should focus on the national agenda instead of personal desires. He mentioned that Supreme Court was a prestigious and respectful institution of the country.