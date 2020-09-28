UrduPoint.com
Political Issues Should Be Addressed In Parliament: Ali Muhammad Khan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said political issues should be addressed in the Parliament which was the best forum for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was not afraid of the opposition parties or their any anti government movement.

He said if opposition wanted to give resignations form the Parliament than it should do it happily. The government would hold elections on their seats and people would elect their new representatives, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Gilgit-Baltistan was a sensitive issue and the government would take all the stakeholders on board before taking any decision in that regard.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would remain as prime minister till 2023 and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the next general elections with thumping majority due to its five years performance.

To another query, he said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution which was performing its duties without any political interference, adding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was habitual to criticise the courts whenever the court decisions were against them and if courts granted bails to them, they lauded the courts and their verdicts.

The minister said Pakistan had always worked for establishing peace in Afghanistan, adding the country had always supported the peace process and played a role of facilitator and mediator to establish durable peace in Afghanistan which was being acknowledged at the world level.

