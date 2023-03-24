Political issues should be resolved through dialogue: Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday said that political issues should be resolved through dialogue, adding the coalition government had invited the PTI on several occasions to develop political consensus on key issues.

Talking to the private news channel, he said the government was ready to sit down with the PTI, provided the talks were taken seriously and led to a result.

He added that PTI's tactics of bullying, threats would not work on the issue of holding elections.

On a question about the ECP's decision to delay polls, the minister endorsed the decision, saying the commission delayed the polls by keeping in mind the security situation of the country.