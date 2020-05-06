Political leader killed in Jhelum firing: Police

A political worker and leader was killed in a firing incident that occurred near Jhelum mosque, police reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :A political worker and leader was killed in a firing incident that occurred near Jhelum mosque, police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Liaqat Gondal, who was going to offer prayer in a local mosque was gunned down by unknown assailants. As a result, the local leader died on the spot.

The police shifted the body to civil hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, after hearing the murder news of a local leader rushed to Jhelum district to express solidarity with victim's family. In a statement displayed on a tv channel, he said the local leader of the party had been performing best work for the community. He said that police had started search operation to find the perpetrators of gruesome murder.