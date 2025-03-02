Political Leaders, Analysts Express Concern Over Ongoing Wave Of Violence In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Political leaders and analysts on Sunday voiced deep concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging all stakeholders to adopt a comprehensive strategy to curb the violence.
They warned that not only the general public but also political figures are now at risk.
Talking to media here, ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain termed the Akora khattak attack a continuation of ongoing terrorism.
He stressed that terrorists have no religion or sect, labeling them as enemies of humanity.
He called for decisive action against all terrorists, without distinguishing between "good" or "bad" elements.
Hussain expressed concern that the wave of terrorism, which ANP has long faced, is now targeting other leaders and political parties, necessitating urgent attention.
Former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq questioned the motives behind targeting Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq and Darul Uloom Haqqania.
He lamented that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not only facing severe attacks but is also caught in political instability, trapped between Federal and provincial governments.
He emphasized that the people of the province are suffering due to this uncertain situation.
KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also criticized the provincial government for its inaction, stating that its negligence has worsened the security situation.
Senior journalist Mushtaq Yousafzai, noted that despite numerous operations and security measures, violence continues unabated, causing growing frustration and fear among the public.
Security analyst Fahmida Yousafi blamed the PTI-led provincial government for allegedly supporting militant elements, creating obstacles for both security forces and the federal government.
She further highlighted that Afghan territory is being used against Pakistan, endangering regional peace.
The ongoing wave of terrorism has put KP at the center of security concerns, with political and security experts calling for a unified and decisive strategy to restore stability.
