Political leaders blast Imran for 'creating constitutional, economic crises' in country

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Political leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan Peoples Party on Saturday slammed Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for "creating the constitutional, economic, and political crises in Pakistan".

Two political leaders in their united voices aired on Pakistan Television (ptv) program blamed Imran Khan and his party for initiating the weak policies which had incurred damages to the economic and political system of the country.

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ikhtiar Wali Khan, while commenting on the case of the election taken up by the Supreme Court (SC), said that all the political parties in the coalition government urged the apex court to constitute a larger bench.

Defending the government's stance about the next general elections, he said the coalition government was engaged in completing the census and security had already been deployed for the safety of the census team across the country.

He said that Parliament was a supreme institution which had passed a resolution regarding the suitable environment for holding elections across the four provinces of Pakistan, simultaneously.

He said, there was a "dire need to bring improvement in the judicial system to avoid constitutional crises.

In reply to a question, he accused Imran Khan of creating a rift among the national institutions.

He recalled that the PML-(N)leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Nihal Hashmi had to face imprisonment due to false cases lodged with the mala fide intention by the PTI regime. He hoped that people would elect the PML (N) on the basis of performance and delivery.

Meanwhile, Barrister Aamir Hussain belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party reiterated the same view held by Ikhtiar Wali Khan that the former prime minister Imran Khan "played the role of spreading chaos in the country".

Aamir Hussain placed the responsibility on the PTI that a wave of terrorism had surged in Pakistan. The country, he said was facing economic, judicial, and political disturbances due to the sinister politicking of the PTI. He said that Imran Khan's stubborn attitude had damaged the political and economic system of the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader M Ibrahim said that the Supreme Court had already directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab. He said organizing elections within 90 days was the responsibility of the ECP.