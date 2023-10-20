Political leaders educate masses on parties’ manifestos; provide solution to country’s problems: Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A popular political government that came into existence after a free and transparent election enjoys overwhelming support of masses to take decisions in the country’s national interest. In democratic societies, it is the political leaders that informed masses about their parties’ election manifestos and programs besides highlighting past track record of governances to achieve victory in elections and served the nation for five years term in Pakistan.

“Political leaders are the backbone of a political system that not only educate electorates about their parties’ manifestos, programs and performances of the past rule but also help young voters to learn about significance of democracy and votes, country’s existing challenges and provide solutions to all geo political and peoples’ issues,” said Professor Dr A.H Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar while talking to APP here Friday.

He said those countries, which evolved a stable, progressive, inclusive and tolerant political culture have attained all feats including economic prosperity, civilian supremacy and rule of law, institutional efficiency and balance of power. Resultantly, their people were prosperous and achieved all feats compare to under developed countries.

He said a politically stable government that came into existence after free and transparent elections ensured sustainable economic development, national security and social harmony, transparency and capitalization of resources, freedom of expression and pragmatic foreign policy besides taking bold decisions.

Dr Hilali said the 1973 Constitution empowers all political parties and their leaders to serve their countrymen for five years after winning the election and implement its manifestos, adding that in democracies, people have the power to decide about the future of political parties through votes.

He said that unfortunately, political leaders were not given the required political space in the country that resulted derailment of democracy for four times, political intolerance and instability that weakened democratic institutions.

Dr Hilali said that the wrangling among political leaders for power and leveling of corruption and rigging allegations against each other’s governments after elections also resulted non completion of five year terms by any elected prime minister in Pakistan.

He said that providing level playing field to all political leaders during election campaign would ensure political and economic stability besides strengthening of democracy in Pakistan.

He said the homecoming of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a major step forward towards political reconciliation in the country. “In democracies, political rivals outclass each others with performance in office rather blame games and accusations,” he said, adding people of Pakistan would decide about the political future of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sirajul Haq and PTI Chairman through power of ballots.

He said judiciary was independent and media was free and any leaders if any grievances should approach these forums rather making personal attacks and accusations.

“During elections campaigns, I will request political leaders to focus on their party manifestos and past Govt records rather making personal attacks on each others,” he said. Hilali said the country was passing through difficult challenges and time has come to strengthen our constitutional institutions for a prosperous society.

He said political unity and dialogue was imperative among leaders of political parties ahead of general elections so that no one can raise finger on polls’ results. He said Pakistan can’t afford political instability and economic chaos anymore and time has come to set aside political differences and work together for strengthening of democracy.

Dr Hilali urged all the stakeholders including political leaders and people to get unite for general election for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said the world was watching to Pakistan and great responsibilities rest on all of us to work with unity and national cohesion to make the ship of democracy to safe shores.

APPfam/