Open Menu

Political Leaders Encourage People To Fight Against Oppression, Exploitation: Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Political leaders encourage people to fight against oppression, exploitation: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday said that our country, especially Balochistan was a province rich in natural resources, minerals and geographically importance with multiple prospects for the bright future of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation led by former Federal Secretary Sardar Ejaz Ahmad Khan Jafar.

On this occasion, Balochistan Governor said that real politics was actually a sacred duty based on serving the people and instead of keeping the people afraid, the political leader should give them the courage to fight against oppression and exploitation.

We can make it possible to achieve our big national goals only after holding firmly to the foundations of human values, political ideals and consistency in politics, all this cannot be achieved without strong personal character and dignity in Asian society, he said.

Governor Balochistan said that if we make the protection of the rights and powers of the people the center of all our policies and development plans, then we could change our current social deterioration into a collective reform.

"There is still time for all the authorities and political leaders to turn their direction towards the real service of the people and to rise above the personal interest and work together to achieve the national interests", he said.

The Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that we, as a nation, could easily overcome the problems and difficulties faced by using our resources.

He urged all the political workers and local government representatives to keep in touch with the common man in their respective areas and find out their problems, keeping in mind the sanctity of real politics, so that they could help in reducing public problems.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Man All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observ ..

Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observability solutions

7 minutes ago
 Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

37 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

1 hour ago
 42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s internation ..

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s international recognition

1 hour ago
 vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

1 hour ago
 realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

2 hours ago
There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

2 hours ago
 vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

2 hours ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

4 hours ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

4 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan