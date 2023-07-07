Political leaders encourage people to fight against oppression, exploitation: Governor Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday said that our country, especially Balochistan was a province rich in natural resources, minerals and geographically importance with multiple prospects for the bright future of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation led by former Federal Secretary Sardar Ejaz Ahmad Khan Jafar.

On this occasion, Balochistan Governor said that real politics was actually a sacred duty based on serving the people and instead of keeping the people afraid, the political leader should give them the courage to fight against oppression and exploitation.

We can make it possible to achieve our big national goals only after holding firmly to the foundations of human values, political ideals and consistency in politics, all this cannot be achieved without strong personal character and dignity in Asian society, he said.

Governor Balochistan said that if we make the protection of the rights and powers of the people the center of all our policies and development plans, then we could change our current social deterioration into a collective reform.

"There is still time for all the authorities and political leaders to turn their direction towards the real service of the people and to rise above the personal interest and work together to achieve the national interests", he said.

The Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that we, as a nation, could easily overcome the problems and difficulties faced by using our resources.

He urged all the political workers and local government representatives to keep in touch with the common man in their respective areas and find out their problems, keeping in mind the sanctity of real politics, so that they could help in reducing public problems.