The condolence on the sad demise of Zareen Ara Begum mother of former president Asif Ali Zardari and grand mother of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is continuing at Zardari House

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The condolence on the sad demise of Zareen Ara Begum mother of former president Asif Ali Zardari and grand mother of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is continuing at Zardari House.

Political, social and other dignitaries are visiting Zardari House to condole her death with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Those visited Zardari House for condolence include Chairman Senate Sadiq Hussain Sanjrani, Senate Opposition Leader Yousf Raza Gilani, Sherry Rehman, Ghulam Muhammad Bilore, Pir Khalid Sultan, Mahesh Malani, Zulfiqar Bachani, Sikandar Rahupoto, Asif Soomro, Ghanwar Khan Isran, Saleem Mandviwala, Qadir Patel, Rehmatullah, Hidayatullah Khan, Humayoon Khan, Malik Asad Sikandar, Senator Gayan Chand, Dr Khatoomal, Palwasha Khan, SHahadat Awan, Behramund Tangi, Dr Mehreen Bhutto, Shamin Ara Panhwar, Javed Sha Jilani, Maulan Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi,, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Khalid Magsi, Sardar Manzoor Khan Panhwar, Aslam Gill, Imtiaz Safdar Warriach, Pir Khalid Sultan, Sadiq Umrani, Umer Gorgaige, Shagufta Jumani, Shahida Rehmani, Musarrat Mahesar, Moula Bux Chandio, Aslam Abro, Iqbal Saand and others.

It may be recalled that Zareen Ara Begum was the second wife of Hakim Ali Zardari and had no children.