Political Leaders Managed To Escape From Corruption Cases Due To Weak Trial System In Past: Farrukh

Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Political leaders managed to escape from corruption cases due to weak trial system in past: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday, lauding the performance of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), said it had recovered Rs485 billion from the corrupt elements.

Talking to a private news channel, he said in the past, the anti-graft watchdog could not work as per its mandate due to political influence.

He said political leaders allegedly involved in corruption cases managed to escape due to loopholes in the trial system.

Farrukh said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was enjoying a luxurious life in London on the medical grounds. Despite court orders, he did not return the country to face his corruption cases.

Replying to a question about handling Kashmir issue, he said past governments could not bring it in the limelight of international communities as Prime Minister Imran Khan did it in an appropriate manner.

Farrukh said Indian premier Modi had to call Kashmiri leaders for meeting due to the world pressure.

He said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were eulogizing the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and consider him a true 'Ambassador of Kashmiri people'.

To another question, he said no trade ties could be revived with India until it lifted illegal ban on IIOJK.

