Political leaders' responsibility to resolve people issues: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said on Monday it was the responsibility of political leadership to maintain close contact with people in all circumstances so that they were aware of the people's problems and difficulties in the area and could solve them promptly.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations at the Governor's House, here.

The Governor said that political philosophy would revolve around the service and welfare of the people without discrimination to protect the basic rights and dignity of the people.

For the real development and prosperity of any country and society, we get intellectual guidance from practical politics as well as political philosophy, he said.

Governor Kakar said, "We have learned from our political elites that service to the people is the guarantee of the greatness of political leadership.

If our politics is based on increasing the rights and powers of the people, then democratic values, democratic attitudes and democracy of the people in general can be stabilized."

He said that it was a matter of regret that in most developing countries the political leadership was cut off from the main political stream due to a lack of continuous relationship with the poor and deprived people which would increase the deprivation on the one hand and on the other hand the political leadership itself becomes a victim of isolation.

He said therefore, it was necessary to overcome this weakness and make the relationship between the political leadership and the people strong, active and stable so that the normal political and democratic process continues.