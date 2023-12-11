Open Menu

Political Leaders' Responsibility To Resolve People Issues: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Political leaders' responsibility to resolve people issues: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said on Monday it was the responsibility of political leadership to maintain close contact with people in all circumstances so that they were aware of the people's problems and difficulties in the area and could solve them promptly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said on Monday it was the responsibility of political leadership to maintain close contact with people in all circumstances so that they were aware of the people's problems and difficulties in the area and could solve them promptly.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations at the Governor's House, here.

The Governor said that political philosophy would revolve around the service and welfare of the people without discrimination to protect the basic rights and dignity of the people.

For the real development and prosperity of any country and society, we get intellectual guidance from practical politics as well as political philosophy, he said.

Governor Kakar said, "We have learned from our political elites that service to the people is the guarantee of the greatness of political leadership.

If our politics is based on increasing the rights and powers of the people, then democratic values, democratic attitudes and democracy of the people in general can be stabilized."

He said that it was a matter of regret that in most developing countries the political leadership was cut off from the main political stream due to a lack of continuous relationship with the poor and deprived people which would increase the deprivation on the one hand and on the other hand the political leadership itself becomes a victim of isolation.

He said therefore, it was necessary to overcome this weakness and make the relationship between the political leadership and the people strong, active and stable so that the normal political and democratic process continues.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Poor Democracy All From

Recent Stories

IHC reserves decision on PTI founder chairman's ap ..

IHC reserves decision on PTI founder chairman's appeal against Toshakhana case v ..

1 minute ago
 Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens as Israeli bombar ..

Gaza humanitarian crisis deepens as Israeli bombardment continues: UN

1 minute ago
 IHC serves notice to ECP in petition against delim ..

IHC serves notice to ECP in petition against delimitations in NA-53, PP-10

1 minute ago
 Interior Ministry files appeal against SC verdict ..

Interior Ministry files appeal against SC verdict about army courts

1 minute ago
 SC serves notices to AGP, AGs in lifetime disquali ..

SC serves notices to AGP, AGs in lifetime disqualification case

15 minutes ago
 PML-N to make seat adjustments for country’s dev ..

PML-N to make seat adjustments for country’s development, economic growth: Khu ..

15 minutes ago
Zaka Ashraf calls on PM Kakar

Zaka Ashraf calls on PM Kakar

15 minutes ago
 Indian apex court verdict: Blatant violation of UN ..

Indian apex court verdict: Blatant violation of UN resolutions on unresolved glo ..

15 minutes ago
 US official calls on Caretaker Federal Minister fo ..

US official calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economi ..

40 minutes ago
 UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admiss ..

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admissions to undergraduate programs ..

53 minutes ago
 Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision- ..

Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision-making vital for Pakistan's pr ..

53 minutes ago
 India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scra ..

India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scrapping special status of world ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan