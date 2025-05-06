Political leadership, nation stand united with armed force against any misadventure by India: MNAs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The legislators in the National Assembly on Tuesday said that all the political leadership and nation stood united should to shoulder with the brave armed force against any misadventure by India.

Initiating the debate in the National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) legislator Sehar Kamran said the all the political forces and national stood united behind its brave armed forces against any misadventure against the Pakistan.

Quoting the country’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, saying, “Nothing on earth can undo Pakistan,” adding that today every Pakistani is ready to sacrifice for the country.

She also praised PPP founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for making Pakistan a nuclear power and saluted the armed forces for strengthening national defense.

Sunni Ittehad Council lawmaker, Abdul Latif stressed the importance of national unity. “Unity across all sections of society is key to defeating our enemies,” he said.

Abdul Latif also highlighted the role of strong leadership in responding to internal and external threats. ”We have a strong leadership that can give a befitting response to any internal and external threats,” he added.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), leader Dr. Farooq Sattar criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, calling them “fascist” and it was rejected globally. “Modi-fascist mind set and leadership have failed miserably at international level.”

Referring to incidents like Pulwama and the recent attack in Pahalgam, he said these were due to intelligence and security failures by the Indian government.

“India’s aggressive posture is endangering regional peace,” he warned. He also said Pakistanis are fully prepared to defend their country if attacked.

Farooq Sattar said that the Indus Waters Treaty signed between Pakistan and India in 1960 which could not be suspended unilaterally.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that Modi-led Indian government committing atrocities against Muslims and other minorities within India.

About rising regional tensions, he said that India’s attempts to suspend Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) are alarming.

“The treaty, signed in 1960 in Karachi and made up of 12 articles, remained intact even during previous wars and conflicts. India cannot unilaterally block Pakistan’s water,” he said.

Gohar Ali warned that India's growing war hysteria is destabilizing the security of South Asia.

Rejecting Indian accusations over the recent Pahalgam incident, Gohar Ali said, “We stand united as a nation and will respond firmly if India carries out any misadventure.”

MNA Asad Niazi said that the Indian government repeatedly staged such adventures in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), added that the recent incident in Pahalgam was another politically motivated move by Prime Minister Modi to blame Pakistan. “This pattern is condemnable,” he said.

“India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was a pre-planned violation of international law. India cannot suspend the treaty on its own. The World Bank is a signatory of this agreement,” he added.

Asad Niazi said that if India attempts any aggression, the armed forces are fully prepared to respond.

MNA Ijaz ul Haq praised all political parties for showing unity by passing a resolution condemning the Pahalgam incident and supporting the National Security Committee’s decisions in response to India’s war rhetoric.

He referred to the long-standing tensions between India and Pakistan, saying that every time India has acted aggressively, Pakistan’s armed forces have given a strong and effective response.

“Our brave forces have always defended the nation and pushed back any Indian misadventure,” he said.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker, Abdul Ghafoor Haidari said that Narendra Modi is making this kind of moves for preparation of next election as he promotes Hinduism in India.

He said the Pakistani nation stands united behind its armed forces and will always rise to defend the country in times of conflict. “India has never fully accepted Pakistan's existence and continues to pose threats along our eastern border,” he stated.

Ghafoor Haidari emphasized the importance of national unity in facing both internal and external challenges, especially in countering any aggression from India.

