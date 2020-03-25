UrduPoint.com
Political Leadership Should Join Govt In Fight Against Coronavirus: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Political leadership should join govt in fight against coronavirus: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the government was making its all-out efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic and all the political leadership join it in the fight against the deadly disease.

There should be no politicking and the politicians should rather bury their differences in the larger national interests and unitedly with the government try to curb the menace, she said while talking to news channels.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced an economic package for the poor people especially for the labour class to protect them.

Out of Rs 1,000 billion economic package, Rs 200 billion was only for the labourers, which would be distributed among them through different programmes in a transparent manner, he added.

Replying to a question, she said curfew was the last option of the government and labourers would be affected more than the others, if curfew imposed all over the country.

Dr Firdous expressed hope that the issues of media would be resolved soon because work was already underway in that regard.

