Political leadership should unite for a strong, stable Pakistan: Ashrafi

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said political and religious leaderships should unite and go ahead for a strong and stable Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said political and religious leaderships should unite and go ahead for a strong and stable Pakistan.

Quoting the Chief of Army Staff's speech at the Defense and Martyrs day ceremony, he said General Qamar Javed Bajwa had clearly indicated the future line of action of Pakistan Army that it had no more role in the national politics.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said the army chief besides accepting the defense institution's mistakes, he urged the political parties to learn from their past mistakes and make collective efforts to bring Pakistan at par with developed countries.

He said it was the right time to sit together and devise a unanimous strategy to get Pakistan out of all crises.

Regarding general elections, he proposed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan to hold dialogue with Pakistan Democratic Movement adding that the political parties should bring the electoral reforms and decide about the elections' dates with mutual understanding.

He also prayed for love and unity between the Pakistani nation and Pakistan Army forever.