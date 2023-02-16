Political leadership should work together to overcome economic challenges: Ahsan

Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said all the political leadership would have to work together by putting aside their differences to overcome the worst challenges being faced by the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said all the political leadership would have to work together by putting aside their differences to overcome the worst challenges being faced by the country.

Pakistan needed economic stability for at least the next 10 years, which could be achieved unitedly by the nation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the economy could not flourish because of persistent political instability in the country. The system's flaws needed to be fixed, besides creating harmony among parliament, judiciary, and other state institutions, which would ultimately bring financial prosperity in Pakistan.

Responding to a question, the minister said the government had no choice but to accede to the strict conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As regards the Lahore High Court's order to implement the Supreme Court's verdict of adopting urdu as the official language, he said the English language was liked mostly by the elite class. He opined that basic education should be imparted in the national language. It was better that an 'Urdish Medium', a combination of both Urdu and English languages, should be devised for the imparting education, he added.

The government was considering a proposal to make the Civil Services exam bilingual, Ahsan added.