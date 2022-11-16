UrduPoint.com

Political Officer Of US Embassy Calls On Faisal Kundi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 09:10 PM

The Political Officer of US Embassy Islamabad, Teresa Chang Wednesday called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed domestic political issues, human rights, and labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Political Officer of US Embassy Islamabad, Teresa Chang Wednesday called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed domestic political issues, human rights, and labour.

She was accompanied by Muhammad Aftab Qureshi, a political specialist at the United States Embassy, Islamabad, said a news release. Faisal Karim Kundi and Teresa Chang during the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest.

The SAPM thanked her for the support, the US government provides to Pakistan in different sectors.

While discussing the political situation in the country, Faisal Kundi said that politicians sit together and discuss possibilities for the smooth running of system.

Despite the hard times in Pakistan Peoples Party government from 2008-13, when terrorism was at its peak in the country and the government was dealing with millions of IDPs, we tried to create an environment of reconciliation in Pakistan, he added.

He said that the top priority of the present government was to restore the trust of the international and regional powers. He also said that political gains must not hurt the international relations of Pakistan.

