LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that political opponents could not digest Pakistan's progress and they should be patient.

He was talking to central members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Reza Shakur, Omar Dar and Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah among others at Governor House Lahore on Sunday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that PTI do not believe in political revenge. The Constitution of Pakistan believes in the rule of law and we were pursuing a policy of transparent and non-discriminatory accountability in Pakistan. He added under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we had saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy and complete economic disaster. He said political opponents should stop criticizing the government and wait for the general elections. He said, "In the general elections, the people's vote will decide whom the people are with." He said, "It is also transparent and inclusive to deal with economic challenges." He said that accountability had become necessary for country progress.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the people of Pakistan were in favor of continuity of democracy and transparency in the country. The people will not be part of any anti-government campaign of the opposition.

The people had given a five-year mandate to the government. It was strengthening the institutions by freeing them from political interference. He said that the government was pursuing a strategy of economic stabilization in the country and Pakistan's position in the 'Global business Ease Index' had improved by 28 points.

He said, "Today with each passing day, the image of Pakistan in the world is improving and the world is showing confidence in Pakistan." He said, "Projects like Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Ehsas Programme are historic government initiatives." Governor Punjab said that Pakistan will continue to expose Indian atrocities in Kashmir at every international forum.

"There is no doubt that the goons of RSS are targeting innocent Muslims in India and the inhumanity of Narendra Modi and RSS has been exposed before the world," he said.

Sarwar said, "The agenda of hostility is being exposed all over the world."He said, "Next two weeks are very important for coronavirus." The flouting of COVID-19 SOPs in Eid and cattle markets would be disastrous. Implementation of SOPs to protect from coronavirus will be in the interest of the country and the nation. Pakistan cannot afford any situation like Eid-ul-Fitr about COVID-19.