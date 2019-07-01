(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarkai here Monday said that he was personally monitoring development projects in Swabi district and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarkai here Monday said that he was personally monitoring development projects in Swabi district and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

Addressing a public gathering in Swabi district, the minister said political opponents had pocketed people's money during their regimes and deprived masses of development.

He said the country was passing through a difficult situation due to wrong economic and financial policies of the past rulers by putting extra burden on national kitty. He said people were politically mature and understand what is best in their way.

The minister said Swabi Adeena to Chota Lahor projects should not be politicized, saying unnecessary criticism on people's welfare and development projects is no service to people.

Tarkai said tobacco was the main source of employment of people in Swabi district and he would make all out efforts to give relief to people in taxes imposed on farmers. He said interests of farmers would be protected. On this occasion, ANP workers and local leaders announced joining of PTI.

Member Provincial Assembly Usman Khan Tarkai and member provincial assembly, Muhammad Ali Tarkai were also addressed the gathering on the occasion.