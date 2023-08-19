Political participation of disabled people in LBs a commendable practice; Irfan Ali Soomro

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan U.S. Alumni Network led by Abid Lashari, organized a project closing ceremony to ensure political participation of persons with disabilities in Local Government is in Sindh.

During the ceremony Abid Lashari President NDF and member PUAN Sukkur Chapter shared experience of project implementation and progress of activities which were highly acknowledged by the participants.

Irfan Ali Soomro President PUAN Sukkur Chapter, Anwar Ali Siyal Ex-President PUAN, Ghulam Murtaza Channar Regional Director DEPD,. Rafiq Ahmed Buller Zonal Manager NADRA and other civil society activists attended the event.

Speakers including Lal Chand Lohana, Farooq Ali Bhatti, Asma Munir Arain, Tariq Hussain Channar, Manthar Magsi, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Chana and others said that allocation of special seats for the disabled by the local government was a commendable act. The Councilors with disabilities in local departments are performing their duties, they said.

On this occasion, the awareness campaign during the said project for the political participation of the disabled was highly appreciated.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act is a comprehensive law that provides complete information and guidance on the rights of persons with disabilities in every sphere of life. Such as the provision of a disability-friendly environment, providing information about the duties and responsibilities of the councilor in the local department, clarifying the powers of the councilor with disabilities according to the share of the budget.

According to the law, having a positive attitude towards the councilor with disabilities, ensuring the accessibility of the disabled should be a practical demonstration of political participation, so that the disabled can practically join the decision-making process in the society and serve the people at the local level.

On this occasion, it was also conveyed that after the local governments, efforts would be made for special seats for the disabled in the provincial and national assembly and the senate so that the disabled can join the national stream as part of decision-making at the national level.