Political Parties Agree On Electoral Reforms: Kaira

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Political parties agree on electoral reforms: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said the electoral reforms was the combine agenda of the political parties and laws would be drafted in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said electoral reforms was the need of the hour and too essential for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He said matters of the parliament should be resolved inside, adding the PPP had approached the Supreme Court when the PTI started to play with the constitution.

Kaira said a commission should be constituted over the issue of threatening letter and that commission should probe the matter.

He said things should have to be improved by ignoring the past and all political parties should work for the development of the country as well as welfare of the people.

