UrduPoint.com

Political Parties Agreed To Hold Elections On Same Day: Mahjabeen

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Political parties agreed to hold elections on same day: Mahjabeen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Focal Person Workers Welfare board Schools and Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali on Thursday said that all the political parties of Pakistan have agreed to hold same day elections in all provinces.

The conditions of the country do not allow conducting separate elections, PTI is engaged in nefarious conspiracies to spread disorder and chaos in the country, which will be thwarted by PPP workers, she said.

She expressed these views while talking to a delegation of women called on her at residence here.

Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was not a political party but it has been launched to create chaos and instability in Pakistan, but the PPP would not allow PTI's anti-national conspiracies to succeed under any circumstances.

She said that Imran Khan and his gang first dissolved the National Assembly by violating the constitution and then dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, which had no justification.

She said that due to the poor policies of the previous government, the country could afford elections in two provinces.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and its group have made nefarious conspiracies to create instability in the country, which the people have failed.

Mahjabeen said that the PPP leaders and workers have sacrificed their lives for the supremacy of democracy and constitution in the country and would never permit anyone to conspire against democracy and constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Punjab Democracy Same Pakistan Peoples Party Women All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food ..

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food product validity assessment s ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

2 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Phi ..

ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal

17 minutes ago
 Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at ..

Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

1 hour ago
 Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mo ..

Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from 1s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.