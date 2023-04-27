Political parties agreed to hold elections on same day: Mahjabeen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Focal Person Workers Welfare board Schools and Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali on Thursday said that all the political parties of Pakistan have agreed to hold same day elections in all provinces.

The conditions of the country do not allow conducting separate elections, PTI is engaged in nefarious conspiracies to spread disorder and chaos in the country, which will be thwarted by PPP workers, she said.

She expressed these views while talking to a delegation of women called on her at residence here.

Mahjabeen Khalid Jamali said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was not a political party but it has been launched to create chaos and instability in Pakistan, but the PPP would not allow PTI's anti-national conspiracies to succeed under any circumstances.

She said that Imran Khan and his gang first dissolved the National Assembly by violating the constitution and then dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, which had no justification.

She said that due to the poor policies of the previous government, the country could afford elections in two provinces.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and its group have made nefarious conspiracies to create instability in the country, which the people have failed.

Mahjabeen said that the PPP leaders and workers have sacrificed their lives for the supremacy of democracy and constitution in the country and would never permit anyone to conspire against democracy and constitution.