Political parties always take unified stance on national issues: Shafqat

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said all the political parties had always taken unified stance on national issues including COVID-19, Indian aggression and terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said all the political parties had always taken unified stance on national issues including COVID-19, Indian aggression and terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "Democracy is now stabled and strengthened in the country." In fact that all political parties belonging to treasure and opposition benches were not doing politics on national interest issues, he added.

He said after the tragic incident of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar, the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other opposition parties had jointly implemented the National Action Plan (NAP) to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Shafqat Mahmood said in the past, the walk-out and scuffle incidents were part of the parliamentary proceeding but the political parties were now matured and playing constructive role by addressing the real issues of common man.

He said the incumbent government had evolved consensus and consulted with all stakeholders in successfully containing and controlling the spreading of coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had himself monitored the prevailing situation and his (PM) smart lockdown's policy was acknowledging by the world countries as well, he stated.

He said the Federal government was taking serious to resolve the Karachi metropolitan city issues to provide relief to the people.

Replying to a question, he said the government and opposition were united to raise voice for basic rights of Palestine.

PM Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir cause at all international forums, he said adding the international community was taking notice to gruesome human rights violation perpetrating by India against oppressed Kashmiri people.

Replying to a question, he expressed profound grief and sorrow over sad demise of senior leader of National Party Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.