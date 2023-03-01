UrduPoint.com

Political Parties Asked To Apply For Election Symbols By March 8

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Political parties asked to apply for election symbols by March 8

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday asked political parties to submit applications for the allotment of election symbols for the forthcoming Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa general elections.

All political parties, in compliance with Section-216 of the Elections Act, 2017, should submit, in person or through an authorized representative, applications for allotment of election symbols for forthcoming General Elections of Provincial Assemblies of Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on or by March 8, said a notification issued here by the ECP.

The applications were required to be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan in the Election Commission Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2 Islamabad on or before March 8, 2023. Applications received after the due date or through post /e-mail/fax will not be entertained.

The applications should be accompanied by an affidavit under section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan March 2017 Post

Recent Stories

SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare ..

SEHA, ZHO partner to meet community’s healthcare needs

17 minutes ago
 National economy records fastest growth in over a ..

National economy records fastest growth in over a decade: Minister of Economy

17 minutes ago
 HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first again ..

HBL PSL8: Karachi Kings decide to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

19 minutes ago
 &#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest ..

&#039;Just a few hours away from launch of longest Arab space mission in history ..

32 minutes ago
 SEDD organises workshop for UoS engineering studen ..

SEDD organises workshop for UoS engineering students

32 minutes ago
 MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, nation ..

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, national talent under &#039;Future I ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.