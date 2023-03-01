Political parties asked to apply for election symbols by March 8

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday asked political parties to submit applications for the allotment of election symbols for the forthcoming Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa general elections.

All political parties, in compliance with Section-216 of the Elections Act, 2017, should submit, in person or through an authorized representative, applications for allotment of election symbols for forthcoming General Elections of Provincial Assemblies of Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on or by March 8, said a notification issued here by the ECP.

The applications were required to be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan in the Election Commission Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2 Islamabad on or before March 8, 2023. Applications received after the due date or through post /e-mail/fax will not be entertained.

The applications should be accompanied by an affidavit under section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017.