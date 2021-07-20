Political parties asked to ensure implementation of peaceful conduct of elections: AJK EC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 20 (APP):All the heads of political parties of Azad Jammu and Kashmir contesting the election of AJK Legislative Assembly have unanimously agreed to the deployment of Army at the polling stations to assist the local civil administration to maintain law and order on the polling day, it was officially declared.

The decision to this effect reached at a high level meeting of the Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission held in the State metropolis late Monday with the AJK Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retired) Abdul Rashid Sulehria in the chair.

The participants suggested to the AJK Election Commission for the deployment of Army at the polling stations to maintain law and order on the polling day.

Speaking on the occasion the AJK Chief Election Commissioner urged heads of the political parties to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct announced by the AJK election commission to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election.

Member of the AJK Election Commission Farhat Ali Mir while speaking on the occasion, said that the objective of the consultative meeting with the heads of the contestant political parties was aimed at to seek their opinion regarding the deployment of Army at the polling stations to maintain law and order on the polling day.