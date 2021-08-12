UrduPoint.com

Political Parties Asked To File Assets' Statement By Aug 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

Political parties asked to file assets' statement by Aug 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked political parties to file their statement of accounts for financial year 2020-21 on or before August 29, 2021.

Political parties are required in terms of section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 read with Section 204 of the Act ibid and rule 159 & 160 of the Election Rules, 2017, thereof, that they are required to file with ECP their statement of accounts every year.

It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a political party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a chartered accountant on Form-D containing: (a) Annual income and expenses; (b) Sources of its funds; and (c) Assets and liabilities.

The statement to be submitted to the ECP shall accompany the report of a chartered accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorised by the party head stating that:(a) No funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017 were received by the political party; and (b) The statement contains an accurate financial position of the political party.

The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. Printed Forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the provincial election commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The statement shall be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad and shall be delivered through an office bearer of the party, duly authorised by the party head in terms of rule 156 of the Election Rules, 2017.

Statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode shall not be accepted.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan May August 2017 Post From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Forensic expert Professor Farhat Mirza dies in Kar ..

Forensic expert Professor Farhat Mirza dies in Karachi

17 minutes ago
 Arbab Rahim offers condolence on Mir Aijaz Talpur' ..

Arbab Rahim offers condolence on Mir Aijaz Talpur's death

17 minutes ago
 Tree plantation at Punjab University

Tree plantation at Punjab University

17 minutes ago
 Poland Wants Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Bolstered as ..

Poland Wants Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Bolstered as Taliban Step Up Offensive

31 minutes ago
 Turkish Authorities Condemn Riots in Ankara Over F ..

Turkish Authorities Condemn Riots in Ankara Over Fight With Syrian Refugees - Sp ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan offer huge opportunities for investment i ..

Pakistan offer huge opportunities for investment in tourism

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.