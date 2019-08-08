UrduPoint.com
Political Parties Asked To Submit Accounts Statements By Aug 29

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:08 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday asked the political parties to submit their statements of accounts for financial year 2018-19 on or before August 29, 2019.

According to an official of ECP, as per Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 within sixty days from the close of a financial year every political party will submit a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D containing annual income and expenses, sources of its funds and assets and liabilities.

He said the statement to be submitted to the ECP should accompany the report of a chartered accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party head.

He said that the certificate will ensure that no funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017 were received by the political party and the statement contains an accurate financial position of the political party.

He said that the statement of accounts will be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. He added printed forms were available free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The statement will be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan. Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad and will be delivered through an office bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party head in terms of rule 156 of the Election Rules. 2017. He said the statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode will not be accepted.

