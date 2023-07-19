Open Menu

Political Parties Asked To Submit Statement Of Accounts By August 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 08:39 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the political parties to submit their consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year 2022-23 by August 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the political parties to submit their consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year 2022-23 by August 29.

According to the ECP spokesman, political parties were required in terms of Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 that they were required to file with ECP their statement of accounts for the financial year, which ended on June 30.

It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a political party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a chartered accountant on Form-D containing annual income and expenses, sources of its funds and assets and liabilities.

The statement to be submitted to the ECP shall accompany the report of a chartered accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party head stating that no funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017 were received by the political party and the statement contains an accurate financial position of the political party.

The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. Printed Forms were available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the provincial election commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Form-D/Proforma for the source of funds were also available on ECP's Website.

The ECP said that the overwriting should be avoided and the membership or certificate issued by ICAP in respect of the Auditor engaged shall be annexed to the Form-D along with the last valid renewal certificate.

The Form-D shall also accompany a legible copy of each of the bank statements for the period of 01.07.2022 to 30.06.2023 of the party, along with a bank reconciliation statement.

The statement shall be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad and shall be delivered through an office bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party head in terms of rule 156 of the Election Rules, 2017. Statements received through the post, fax, courier service or any other mode shall not be accepted, it added.

