Political Parties Bound To Hold Intra-party Polls: Caretaker Federal Minister For Information, Broadcasting And Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 10:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that every political party was bound to hold intra-party elections under their constitution.
The apex court’s decision about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's elections had set a precedent which would further promote democracy within the parties, the minister said while speaking in a talk show of the Pakistan Television.
He said the Election Commission did not take notice of the irregularities in the PTI's intra-party elections, rather a complaint to the effect was filed with it.
“Democracy is not only necessary in the country but also within the political parties,” he said. Every one in democracy had the right to criticise and the caretaker government could not usurp that fundamental right, the minister added.
The basic role of the caretaker government was to act as a bridge between two elected governments, and the incumbents were its responsibilities amicably, he remarked.
Solangi said under Article 218(3) of the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was responsible for holding free, fair and transparent elections and the caretaker government was committed to assist it in that regard.
He said that every citizen should exercise their right to vote a per conscience.
To a question, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and one other party were campaigning about lack of a level playing field. On the contrary in 2013 many political parties had such complaints.
The minister said all the political parties were being given equal coverage on the state media that were working on the tax payers’ money. It was the duty of the state media to bring forth facts before the public, he added.
He said the socio-economic landscape of the country witnessed significant improvement during the tenure of the caretaker government. “We will bequeath the country to the next elected government in better economic shape,” he added.
