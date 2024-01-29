Open Menu

Political Parties Called Upon To Observe Election Elections’ SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The district administration has called upon all the political parties to observe the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8.

They have been asked not to hold any gatherings, processions and rallies without prior permission in the manner as envisaged in already devised and endorsed SOPs to ensure a secure and conducive environment for transparent conduct of elections.

It warns all political parties, leaders, and workers that punitive action would be taken against them under relevant sections and other enabling laws in case of violation.

Meanwhile, the district administration of South Waziristan Lower has also imposed section 144 to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for the general elections.

In this regard, a notification has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nasir Khan, saying the order would remain in place till Feb 11.

It says that the order has been enforced for the protection of citizens' lives and properties and to ensure a conducive environment for the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8 here like elsewhere in the country.

APP/slm

