Political Parties Called Upon To Observe Election Elections’ SOPs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The district administration has called upon all the political parties to observe the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8.
They have been asked not to hold any gatherings, processions and rallies without prior permission in the manner as envisaged in already devised and endorsed SOPs to ensure a secure and conducive environment for transparent conduct of elections.
It warns all political parties, leaders, and workers that punitive action would be taken against them under relevant sections and other enabling laws in case of violation.
Meanwhile, the district administration of South Waziristan Lower has also imposed section 144 to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for the general elections.
In this regard, a notification has been issued by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nasir Khan, saying the order would remain in place till Feb 11.
It says that the order has been enforced for the protection of citizens' lives and properties and to ensure a conducive environment for the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8 here like elsewhere in the country.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four kite sellers nabbed2 minutes ago
-
WASA officers directed to accelerate recovery drive12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security for general elections12 minutes ago
-
Contraband seized at Faisalabad airport12 minutes ago
-
Dairy owners fined22 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to provide over Rs 5bln to govt hospitals for emergency, essential medicines: CM’s aide22 minutes ago
-
IDC condemns massacres silencing Kashmiris' right to self-determination22 minutes ago
-
Three Kite sellers arrested32 minutes ago
-
ECP declares 50 percent polling stations sensitive or highly sensitive42 minutes ago
-
Haripur Police conducts training session for security personnel ahead of general elections 202442 minutes ago
-
Passenger train derails in Attock52 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects 455 more connections involved in power theft52 minutes ago