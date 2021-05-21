UrduPoint.com
Political Parties, Civil Society Stage Protest Rally For Support Of Oppressed Palestinians

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:27 PM

Political parties, civil society stage protest rally for support of oppressed Palestinians

The workers of different religion-political parties and civil society here Friday staged a big protest rally for support of oppressed Palestinians and strongly condemned the brutalities and terrorism of Israeli forces

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The workers of different religion-political parties and civil society here Friday staged a big protest rally for support of oppressed Palestinians and strongly condemned the brutalities and terrorism of Israeli forces.

Raising full throated slogans to condemn brutalities of Israeli forces against the oppressed Palestinians, the participants of the rally assembled at Shobra Chowk where they raised placards and banners, demanding UN and others world powers to take serious notice of the human rights' abuses and war crimes committed by Israeli troops.

The speakers including former PTI Nazim Bahadar Khan and others said international community adopted criminal silence over Israelis' warplanes' bombing on peaceful Palestinians' children and women at Ghaza and declared it war crimes and open violation of international laws.

The speakers highly appreciated the bold stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the issue of Palestine and termed it as per wishes and aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

