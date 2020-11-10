UrduPoint.com
Political parties dragging feet from PDM: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said political parties were dragging feet from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Pakistan Peoples Party was not supporting Nawaz Sharif's narrative which he had adopted against the national institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, hes said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz was showing that it had believed in supremacy of law but Nawaz Sharif was absconder declared by the courts.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was trying to create unrest by giving anti Pakistan statements from abroad, adding PML-N had ruled the country from many years but failed to improve capabilities of the institutions and destroyed them through nepotism and redundant policies.

Replying to a question, he said all political parties should show responsibility regarding implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) of coronavirus during their political public gathering, adding coronavirus pandemic was increasing day by day so everyone should have to take it serious otherwise the deadly virus could spread at large scale in the country.

