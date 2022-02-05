UrduPoint.com

Political Parties, Govt On Same Page For Resolution Of Kashmir: Qasim Khan Suri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Political parties, govt on same page for resolution of Kashmir: Qasim Khan Suri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Saturday said that government and all the political parties were on the same page for the early resolution of the Kashmir issue.

In a message issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he deplored that Indian government has crossed all illegal and ethical boundaries and just right of self determination of the Kashmiri people is being denied for decades.

"People of Pakistan not only endorse the Kashmir movement but also pay rich tribute to the martyrs of the Kashmir struggle," he said and added that government would continue its all-out support to the just cause of independence.

Expressing his dismay over the Indian brutality in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Speaker said that there was no such example of brutalities and cruelties in the human history.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani government is committed to get it resolve the issue of Kashmir in line with the UN resolution and wishes of the people of Kashmir," Suri maintained.

