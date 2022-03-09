UrduPoint.com

Political Parties Have Right To Talks With Others Parties: Amin-Ul-Haque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Political parties have right to talks with others parties: Amin-Ul-Haque

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-Ul-Haque Wednesday said that all political parties have right to talks with other parties and the government was also in contact with other politicians

Talking to a private news channel, he said, Prime Minster Imran Khan has visited Karachi which was a good omen for the locals and held meeting in a peaceful environment.

He said the Muthida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was allay with the federal government and warmly welcomed prime minister in Karachi.

Amin-Ul-Haque said MQM-P discussed the matters of local government and there was no no complain and reservations between the government and his party.

