Political parties intensified candidates' selection process for LG Polls

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) ::Political parties have expedited the process of selecting candidates for the upcoming local body elections with Jamaat-e-Islami has invited 15 aspiring candidates for Tehsil Mayor while Awami National Party has called for applications till July 14.

Jamaat-e-Islami has directed to complete the preliminary list of its Tehsil mayar candidates by July 15, while the Awami National Party has submitted applications to its candidates by July 14.

In Karak Tehsil, JUI-Awami National Party and PTI will face off, while in Nusrati Tehsil and Banda Tehsil, JUI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will have a one-on-one contest with independent candidates or regional alliance.

Candidates can also contest after the prospects of elections have become clear. Candidates have also established close contact with the people.